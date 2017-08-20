Mastermind of lottery fraud faces 25-year prison sentence

Powerball officials say there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, meaning one of the nation's largest lottery jackpots will continue growing.More >>
Powerball officials say there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, meaning one of the nation's largest lottery jackpots will continue growing.More >>
MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- The Great American Solar Eclipse is happening on Monday, August 21st.More >>
MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- The Great American Solar Eclipse is happening on Monday, August 21st.More >>
Here's a list of viewing times for the partial solar eclipse in southern Wisconsin.More >>
Here's a list of viewing times for the partial solar eclipse in southern Wisconsin.More >>
Police have taken one person into custody in a shooting near Stoughton Rd. and the Beltline.More >>
Police have taken one person into custody in a shooting near Stoughton Rd. and the Beltline.More >>
Officials say results of a preliminary autopsy didn't disclose a clear cause of death or any evidence of inflicted trauma.More >>
A man booked into the Dane County Jail who died from what officials say were medical issues has been identified.More >>
Authorities in Janesville now have a special cheat sheet to keep closer tabs on known criminals.More >>
Authorities in Janesville now have a special cheat sheet to keep closer tabs on known criminals.More >>
People came out Sunday to support veterans and first responders, to raise awareness about how both can suffer from PTSD and suicide.More >>
People came out Sunday to support veterans and first responders, to raise awareness about how both can suffer from PTSD and suicide.More >>
A group of local elementary students are going on the trip of a lifetime to see the solar eclipse on Monday.More >>
A group of local elementary students are going on the trip of a lifetime to see the solar eclipse on Monday.More >>
The Beloit community stood up against hate and racism Saturday during the "Beloit Together” rally at Horace White Park.More >>
The Beloit community stood up against hate and racism Saturday during the "Beloit Together” rally at Horace White Park.More >>
Officials in Minnesota are reportedly giving up efforts to reach a tax reciprocity agreement with Wisconsin.More >>
Officials in Minnesota are reportedly giving up efforts to reach a tax reciprocity agreement with Wisconsin.More >>
"More than six-in-10 voters say Trump’s conduct as president has embarrassed them, versus just a quarter who have said it’s made them proud,” according to the poll.More >>
"More than six-in-10 voters say Trump’s conduct as president has embarrassed them, versus just a quarter who have said it’s made them proud,” according to the poll.More >>
Paper playbooks would get lost, damaged, or left behind; not to mention outdated. Now they can update their playbooks and watch game footage on the fly.More >>
Paper playbooks would get lost, damaged, or left behind; not to mention outdated. Now they can update their playbooks and watch game footage on the fly.More >>
Powerball officials say there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, meaning one of the nation's largest lottery jackpots will continue growing.More >>
Powerball officials say there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, meaning one of the nation's largest lottery jackpots will continue growing.More >>
The department is bracing for big changes next year, when their Federal Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant runs out.More >>
The department is bracing for big changes next year, when their Federal Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant runs out.More >>