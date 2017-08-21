First annual Makeshift Festival celebrates food, art, and public parks

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Sunday, Madison residents came out to celebrate food, arts, and public parks at the first annual Makeshift Festival.

Olbrich Park in Madison hosted the day-long event this year, but organizers say they hope to hold the festival in a different park, in a different part of the city, every year.

"We're really inspired by our public places," said Organizer Bob Hemauer. "We wanted to create this kind of temporary popup art, kind of immersive experience and highlight parks."

Within the first hour of being open, organizers say around 1,500 people showed up to the festival.

The cost of admission, and a portion of the cost of food and beverages will benefit the Madison Parks Foundation.