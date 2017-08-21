Police: Man unable to stand on his own, arrested for 8th OWI following pursuit

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A 55-year-old man was arrested after police say he led officers on a chase.



The Janesville Police Department says shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 20, a report came in of an SUV driving into oncoming traffic near Centerway St. and Milton Ave. Officers found the vehicle and start following it. They noticed erratic driving and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver didn't stop and led police on a chase on Highway 11 until the SUV finally pulled over near County Road H.



Police say the driver, Daniel J. Rivers, was not able to stand up on his own and he showed signs of intoxication. He was arrested for his 8th OWI offense.