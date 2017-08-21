Good Neighbor Festival kicks off Friday in Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Life is great with good neighbors and Middleton once again celebrates that with a festival and fundraiser.

The Middleton Good Neighbor Festival is Friday August 25 - Sunday August 27 at Fireman's Park. The even includes a kiddie parade Friday at 5:30 p.m., a 5K Run/Walk Saturday at 9 a.m. and the Good Neighbor Parade Sunday at noon.

Plus, there will be food, live music, a craft fair, raffles, carnival rides and games. Admission is free. Click here for all the details.

The Good Neighbor Festival is a major fundraiser for Middleton's non-profit organizations.