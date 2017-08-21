UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle rams bus stops in France

UPDATE (AP)

12:20 p.m.

A Marseille police official confirms reports that a van has rammed two bus stops in two different neighborhoods of the Mediterranean port city, killing a woman and injuring another person.

David-Olivier Reverdy of the Alliance police union says the driver of the Renault Master van was arrested in the scenic Old Port neighborhood Monday morning.

He says it is too early to blame the incident on terrorism, but "given the times" it cannot be excluded as a motive. He says all possibilities are currently being studied.

One person was hospitalized after the driver rammed the first bus stop. A woman was killed after he rammed the second bus stop in front of a KFC restaurant.

The two bus stops in northern Marseille are about 5 kilometers (3 miles) apart. Marseille is France's second largest city.

11:55 a.m.

French media are reporting that a van has rammed into two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille, killing one person and injuring another. Police have tweeted that an operation is underway and they are asking residents to avoid part of the scenic Old Port area.

Reports say the driver of the van has been arrested.

BFM-TV says a witness noted the license plate of the van and was able to give it to police. A woman was killed at the second bus stop and a man injured at the first. They were in different areas of Marseille, which is the second-largest city in France.

A motive for the attacks is not yet known.

The incident comes just days after back-to-back van attacks in Barcelona and Spanish resort town of Cambrils killed 14 people.

PARIS (AP) -- French media are reporting that at least one woman has died after a vehicle rammed into two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille.

They say a driver has been arrested in the scenic Old Port area of France's second-largest city.

The regional La Provence newspaper and BFM-TV say that at least one woman has died.

The incident comes just days after back-to-back van attacks in Barcelona and Spanish resort town of Cambrils killed 14 people.