Report: Tony Evers to announce run for governor Wednesday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Report: Tony Evers to announce run for governor Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Twiiter/Tony Evers Courtesy: Twiiter/Tony Evers

MADISON  (WKOW) -- State school superintendent Tony Evers will formally announce his plan to run for governor Wednesday, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

This would make him the first statewide office holder to challenge Governor Scott Walker. 

Evers, a Democrat who heads the state Department of Public Instruction, will announce his run at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg. That's according to an e-mail sent to supporters Sunday and obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

27 News will have you covered on the announcement Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.