Watch now: Eclipse live streams from across the country - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

news alert

Watch now: Eclipse live streams from across the country

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Watch a sampling of live streams from across the country.

Tap to watch live HERE.

Here in southern Wisconsin, more than 80% of the sun will be covered by the moon. 27 StormTrack Meteorologist Max Tsparis gathered some of the times for you to view the partial solar eclipse, depending on where you live. Here is a breakdown:

Beaver Dam: Begin: 11:51 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 83.0%
Baraboo: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:14 pm. End: 2:36 pm. Coverage: 84.1%
Camp Douglas: Begin: 11:49 am. Peak: 1:12 pm. End: 2:35 pm. Coverage: 83.2%
Fitchburg: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 85.0%
Fond du Lac: Begin: 11:52 am. Peak: 1:16 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 81.5%
Janesville: Begin: 11:51 am. Peak: 1:16 pm. End: 2:39 pm. Coverage: 85.8%
Kenosha: Begin: 11:53 am. Peak: 1:18 pm. End: 2:41 pm. Coverage: 84.6%
La Crosse: Begin: 11:47 am. Peak: 1:11 pm. End: 2:34 pm. Coverage: 84.8%
Lone Rock: Begin: 11:49 am. Peak: 1:13 pm. End: 2:36 pm. Coverage: 85.6%
Madison: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 85.0%
Middleton: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 85.0%
Milwaukee: Begin: 11:53 am. Peak: 1:18 pm. End: 2:40 pm. Coverage: 83.2%
Mineral Point: Begin: 11:49 am. Peak: 1:14 pm. End: 2:37 pm. Coverage: 86.6%
Monroe: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 86.8%
Montello: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:14 pm. End: 2:36 pm. Coverage: 82.6%
Platteville: Begin: 11:48 am. Peak: 1:13 pm. End: 2:37 pm. Coverage: 87.1%
Portage: Begin: 11:51 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 83.0%
Prairie du Chien: Begin: 11:47 am. Peak: 1:12 pm. End: 2:35 pm. Coverage: 87.1%
Sun Prairie: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 85.0%
Verona: Begin: 11:50 am. Peak: 1:15 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 85.0%
Viroqua: Begin: 11:47 am. Peak: 1:12 pm. End: 2:35 pm. Coverage: 85.2%
Watertown: Begin: 11:52 am. Peak: 1:16 pm. End: 2:38 pm. Coverage: 84.0%

To check a time for another area, click here. To see Max's weather blog, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.