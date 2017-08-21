RIGHT NOW: Madison fire on the scene of gas leak

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department tells 27 News there was a gas leak at a Madison home. The homeowner was not there at the time.

The gas leak was reported in the 4300 block of Crawford Drive Monday morning.

Some neighbors were evacuated as a precaution. A nearby park and part of the bike path in the area were also evacuated.

Crews shut off the gas to the home and will repair the leak.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison firefighters are on the scene of a possible gas leak.

Dane County Communications says crews were called to the area of Crawford Dr. and Helene Parkway, near the Beltline and Verona Road. Madison fire trucks are there, as well as a truck from MG&E.