Live on 27 News: Trump addresses the nation at 8 p.m.

ARLINGTON (WKOW) – Channel 27 News will preempt its regular 8 p.m. programming tonight for a special report on President Trump’s Afghanistan announcement.

ABC News will break in to the second half of "Bachelor in Paradise" when the president begins his remarks. Trump plans to address the nation on his strategy for the war in Afghanistan.

The president and his national security team met Friday at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland to reach agreement on a strategy.

Trump tweeted over the weekend that he had made a decision. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, traveling in Afghanistan on Sunday, also said Trump had reached a decision.

Mattis declined to discuss specifics before Trump's announcement. It will be Trump's first formal address to the nation as president, and it follows a period of isolation for Trump following his comments about racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.