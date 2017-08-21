Democrat Dana Wachs discusses his run for governor on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Representative Dana Wachs (D-Eau Claire) discussed his 2018 run for Governor of Wisconsin on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.



Rep. Wachs said he's running to give common people a voice in the Capitol, which he claims is sorely lacking right now.



Conservative Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Columnist Christian Schneider was also on the program to discuss whether Wisconsin Republicans are doing enough to denounce President Donald Trump's comments about the violence in Charlottesville.



This week's show originally aired on August 20.

