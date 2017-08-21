Soglin defends decision to remove monuments

MADISON (WKOW) – Madison Mayor Paul Soglin today defended his reasons for directing the removal of Confederate war memorials from Forest Hills Cemetery.

One memorial already had been removed when Soglin made the original announcement Aug. 17, 2017. A second, larger monument also will be removed, Soglin said.

The mayor’s office released the following statement Monday, Aug. 21, 2017:

“The focus on the Confederate monuments is the history of slavery. However, the story is bigger than that. With the end of Reconstruction in 1877 came the southern effort to return to the Antebellum years and to honor the Lost Cause. It produced a legal, economic, and social legacy of oppression that was to last a century. It manifested itself in two ways. First, there was the legal framework and then there was the historical narrative.

“Black Codes or Jim Crow Laws. To ensure the subjugation of blacks to retain as much of the slave economy as possible, the individual southern states began the enactment of what we referred to in the twentieth century as Jim Crow laws. Some Americans are aware of those that required social separation since they were highlighted in the Civil Rights Movement of the late 1950’s and 1960’s. African-Americans were required to sit in the back of the bus, use separate restroom facilities, could not dine in white restaurants, or stay in white hotels.

“There were also Black Codes designed to continue the economic enslavement of blacks. They were to continue unabated through World War II and legally did not end until the U.S. Congress adopted the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Black Codes banned African-Americans from holding jobs or at least required licenses which they could not obtain.

“The Jim Crow laws required the signing of annual employment contracts; if a clause was violated, no matter how late into the year, the employee forfeited all wages for the year, of course leaving the individual now indebted to the employer.

“Laws were adopted making the lack of employment a crime, resulting in vagrancy convictions which lead to imprisonment and assignment to forced labor as the Black convicts were rented out to local businesses. Indebted parents were offered the opportunity to free themselves of the debt if they signed apprentice contracts for their children, putting the children into another form of slavery.

“This repression and economic tyranny not only destroyed the Black family but it further fueled white racism. As this new form of Black enslavement spread and drove down the cost of labor, it resulted in lowering wages for all workers, particularly the majority of the population which was low-income whites. Struggling to find gainful employment as farm hands (sharecroppers), construction workers, or service jobs, the poor white population blamed their plight on African-Americans who were doing the work for virtually no income beyond primitive shelter and limited amounts of food.

“While the Black Codes were adopted, a new propaganda effort was initiated design to retell the story of the