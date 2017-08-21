Badgers crack A.P. Top Ten - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers crack A.P. Top Ten

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Wisconsin Badgers will start the season in the Top Ten. Wisconsin checking in at No. 9 in the Associated Press College Football Poll. The Badgers will open the season on Sept. 1 against Utah State.                                          

Associated Press College Football Poll

                                         Record        Pts    Pvs
  1.  Alabama  (52)                14-1      1,513      2
  2.  Ohio  St.  (3)                11-2      1,414      6
  3.  Florida  St.  (4)          10-3      1,396      8
  4.  Southern  Cal  (2)        10-3      1,325      3
  5.  Clemson                          14-1      1,201      1
  6.  Penn  St.                        11-3      1,196      7
  7.  Oklahoma                        11-2      1,170      5
  8.  Washington                    12-2      1,150      4
  9.  Wisconsin                      11-3          926      9
10.  Oklahoma  St.                10-3          889    11
11.  Michigan                        10-3          881    10
12.  Auburn                              8-5          880    24
13.  LSU                                    8-4          784    13
14.  Stanford                        10-3          695    12
15.  Georgia                            8-5          690      -
16.  Louisville                      9-4          629    21
17.  Florida                            9-4          624    14
18.  Miami                                9-4          492    20
19.  South  Florida              11-2          327    19
20.  Kansas  St.                      9-4          317      -
21.  Virginia  Tech              10-4          240    16
22.  West  Virginia              10-3          207    18
23.  Texas                                5-7          173      -
24.  Washington  St.              8-5          133      -
25.  Tennessee                        9-4          114    22
   Others receiving votes: TCU 98, Utah 85, Notre Dame 65, Boise St. 37, NC State 26, Northwestern 25, Pittsburgh 23, Oregon 21, Houston 19, Colorado 18, UCLA 9, San Diego St. 9, BYU 5, Appalachian St. 4, Nebraska 4, Tulsa 4, Kentucky 3, Texas A&M 3, Michigan St. 1.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Badgers lose goalie to USHL

    Badgers lose goalie to USHL

    The Badgers will be starting the season without one of their top returning goalies. The Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL announced Monday they have acquired Matt Jurusik from the Bloomington Thunder and that Jurusik plans to play with Sioux City for the 2017-18 season. 

    More >>

    The Badgers will be starting the season without one of their top returning goalies. The Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL announced Monday they have acquired Matt Jurusik from the Bloomington Thunder and that Jurusik plans to play with Sioux City for the 2017-18 season. 

    More >>

  • Badgers crack A.P. Top Ten

    Badgers crack A.P. Top Ten

    The Wisconsin Badgers will start the season in the Top Ten. Wisconsin checking in at No. 9 in the Associated Press College Football Poll. The Badgers will open the season on Sept. 1 against Utah State.                                           Associated Press College Football Poll                           &...More >>
    The Wisconsin Badgers will start the season in the Top Ten. Wisconsin checking in at No. 9 in the Associated Press College Football Poll. The Badgers will open the season on Sept. 1 against Utah State.                                           Associated Press College Football Poll                           &...More >>

  • Aguilar homers twice as Anderson, Brewers beat Rockies 8-4

    Aguilar homers twice as Anderson, Brewers beat Rockies 8-4

    Jesus Aguilar homered twice, Chase Anderson won in his return from the disabled list and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Sunday for their sixth victory in seven games.    

    More >>

    Jesus Aguilar homered twice, Chase Anderson won in his return from the disabled list and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Sunday for their sixth victory in seven games.    

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers lose goalie to USHL

    Badgers lose goalie to USHL

    The Badgers will be starting the season without one of their top returning goalies. The Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL announced Monday they have acquired Matt Jurusik from the Bloomington Thunder and that Jurusik plans to play with Sioux City for the 2017-18 season. 

    More >>

    The Badgers will be starting the season without one of their top returning goalies. The Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL announced Monday they have acquired Matt Jurusik from the Bloomington Thunder and that Jurusik plans to play with Sioux City for the 2017-18 season. 

    More >>

  • Badgers crack A.P. Top Ten

    Badgers crack A.P. Top Ten

    The Wisconsin Badgers will start the season in the Top Ten. Wisconsin checking in at No. 9 in the Associated Press College Football Poll. The Badgers will open the season on Sept. 1 against Utah State.                                           Associated Press College Football Poll                           &...More >>
    The Wisconsin Badgers will start the season in the Top Ten. Wisconsin checking in at No. 9 in the Associated Press College Football Poll. The Badgers will open the season on Sept. 1 against Utah State.                                           Associated Press College Football Poll                           &...More >>

  • Gaglianone returns feeling good this season

    Gaglianone returns feeling good this season

    Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone returns for another junior season after receiving a medical hardship wavier after missing 11 games last season from a back injury.

    More >>

    Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone returns for another junior season after receiving a medical hardship wavier after missing 11 games last season from a back injury.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.