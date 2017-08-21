Badgers lose goalie to USHL

The Badgers will be starting the season without one of their top returning goalies. The Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL announced Monday they have acquired Matt Jurusik from the Bloomington Thunder and that Jurusik plans to play with Sioux City for the 2017-18 season.More >>
Jesus Aguilar homered twice, Chase Anderson won in his return from the disabled list and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Sunday for their sixth victory in seven games.More >>
Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone returns for another junior season after receiving a medical hardship wavier after missing 11 games last season from a back injury.More >>
Pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar connected for a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 Saturday night for their fifth win in six games. It was 3-all when Greg Holland (2-4) hit Keon Broxton with an 0-2 pitch with one out in the ninth. Aguilar hit his 12th homer, and Milwaukee added another run as Eric Thames walked, stole second and Neil Walker's RBI single chased Holland. Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers. DJ L...More >>
Wisconsin high school football scores after week one.More >>
It's tough enough for Wisconsin to replace play makers after they graduate, but the Badgers are also no stranger to replacing because of injury - especially at linebacker. A few guys from the inside unit say they know they need to step up after losing senior ILB Jack Cichy. The defense was dealt the blow last week that Cichy would miss the entire 2017 football season because of a torn ACL. [Injuries] happen a lot in football and guys go down, and we've been just...More >>
Wisconsin women's volleyball is set to take the court at the Field House this Friday night when they hold the Cardinal vs. White Scrimmage. But on Wednesday, the ladies and Coach Kelly Sheffield spoke at media day. The Badgers, who went 28-5 last season, are having to replace All-Americans Lauren Carlini and Hayleigh Wilson, among others. They're stacked on young talent - seven freshmen and 13 sophomores. Despite having just two seniors and two j...More >>
