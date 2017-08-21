Badgers lose goalie to USHL

The Badgers will be starting the season without one of their top returning goalies. The Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL announced Monday they have acquired Matt Jurusik from the Bloomington Thunder and that Jurusik plans to play with Sioux City for the 2017-18 season.

"Our team picked up an experienced collegiate goaltender that is very competitive and has a desire to win. Matt has 50 games played at the Division I level. His Freshman season he was the youngest player in college hockey let alone the starting goalie. We are excited to have him on our team" said Musketeers Head Coach Luke Strand in a statement.

Jurusik spent two seasons with the Badgers. He played in 33 games as a freshman. However, that number dipped to just 17 games as a sophomore. Jurusik split time in goal last season with freshman Jack Berry. Berry was named All-Big Ten honorable mention. Meanwhile, Jurusik was 9-7 with a 3.70 goals against average.