Report describes doomed flight’s final moments

TOWN OF JEFFERSON – The aircraft that crashed into the Rock River near the Fort Atkinson Airport, killing two, appeared to experience trouble shortly after taking off, according to preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

David Plambeck, 51, of Edgerton and Max Burlingame, 16, of Fort Atkinson died in the crash, according the the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that Plambeck was piloting the aircraft and that Burlingame was a friend of the family.

The plane, described as a a Pegasus Quantum weight-shift-control aircraft, crashed into the river around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.

According to a flight instructor who witnessed the crash, Plambeck made a solo landing at the Fort Atkinson Airport about 7:15 p.m., according to the report.

After Burlingame came aboard, the aircraft departed from a paved runway, then made several approaches to a parallel grass runway, according to the report.

During the final approach, the flight instructor told investigators the aircraft appeared to be flying an unstable approach. He noticed an engine power increase, followed by the aircraft banking to the left. The left bank steepened and the aircraft descended rapidly until impacting a river and submerging, according to the report.