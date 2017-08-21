Sheriff's investigators turn windsurfing death case over to DA

MADISON (WKOW) -- Investigators looking into the death of a windsurfer on Lake Mendota have sent their case to prosecutors.



Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer tells 27 News the investigation into Yu Chen's death in May is now being reviewed by the Dane County District Attorney's Office.



Schaffer did not say whether the investigators are asking for charges against a boat driver accused of hitting and killing Chen while he was out windsurfing. Sheriff's investigators had been waiting on results of a blood test on the driver that have since come in, but that information is not being released publicly at this time.

Yu Chen, a 43-year-old volunteer windsurfing instructor, was hit by a UW Lifesaving Station boat on May 31, according to officials. In June, an attorney representing Yu Chen's family was considering filing a court motion to urge officials to turn over information in the investigation, so the family can consider a possible lawsuit. The attorney suggests the boat may have been traveling too fast for conditions or the driver may have been inattentive.