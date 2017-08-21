Sheriff's investigators turn windsurfing death case over to DA - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sheriff's investigators turn windsurfing death case over to DA

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Investigators looking into the death of a windsurfer on Lake Mendota have sent their case to prosecutors. 

Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer tells 27 News the investigation into Yu Chen's death in May is now being reviewed by the Dane County District Attorney's Office.

Schaffer did not say whether the investigators are asking for charges against a boat driver accused of hitting and killing Chen while he was out windsurfing. Sheriff's investigators had been waiting on results of a blood test on the driver that have since come in, but that information is not being released publicly at this time.

Yu Chen, a 43-year-old volunteer windsurfing instructor, was hit by a UW Lifesaving Station boat on May 31, according to officials. In June, an attorney representing Yu Chen's family was considering filing a court motion to urge officials to turn over information in the investigation, so the family can consider a possible lawsuit. The attorney suggests the boat may have been traveling too fast for conditions or the driver may have been inattentive.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.