Packers sign defensive lineman - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers sign defensive lineman

GREEN BAY (AP) -

The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive tackle Calvin Heurtelou.
   The Packers announced the deal on Monday. Heurtelou is a first-year player out of the University of Miami. He originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May 2016 but was released last August.
   The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Heurtelou played in 26 games with 24 starts in two seasons at Miami. He had 52 tackles, a half-sack and a fumble recovery.

  Badgers lose goalie to USHL

    The Badgers will be starting the season without one of their top returning goalies. The Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL announced Monday they have acquired Matt Jurusik from the Bloomington Thunder and that Jurusik plans to play with Sioux City for the 2017-18 season. 

  Badgers crack A.P. Top Ten

    The Wisconsin Badgers will start the season in the Top Ten. Wisconsin checking in at No. 9 in the Associated Press College Football Poll. The Badgers will open the season on Sept. 1 against Utah State.
  Gaglianone returns feeling good this season

    Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone returns for another junior season after receiving a medical hardship wavier after missing 11 games last season from a back injury.

