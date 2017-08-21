Local Afghanistan War veteran says troop surge could have limited benefits

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Wisconsin Army National Guardsman who served in Afghanistan said putting more U.S. troops there could have limited benefits.

Mike Gourlie was part of a U.S. military effort in 2004-05 to stand up the Afghanistan Army as a self-sustained fighting force throughout the country.

He spoke to 27 News about President Trump's plan to announce he's putting an additional 4,000 troops into the country this fall, and will give commanders broader authority to pursue militant groups.

"Taking the history and the experiences that I lived through, I just don't have the confidence that a military answer's gonna solve the problems over there," said Gourlie.

Gourlie said there was some hope at the time he served that the Afghans could eventually defend themselves without help from the outside, but that has never materialized in America's 16-year effort there.

However, Gourlie thinks if the only goal is to go after terrorists or militants, an additional troop presence could benefit the U.S.

"At least in the short or intermediate term, I would expect it to be successful," said Gourlie. "But, I think like everything else that we're doing in Afghanistan - and Iraq for that matter - depends on the long-term. Can it be sustained?"

Gourlie said the tribal nature of the Afghan people made sustainability the biggest challenge to a military solution, because there is no buy-in on the concept of one nation.



Roughly 2,300 U.S. troops have died in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001.