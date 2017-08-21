Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier takes trip to see line of tota - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier takes trip to see line of totality

Posted: Updated:

CHESTER, IL (WKOW) -- 27 Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier was one of the 7 million people to travel to the line of totality of the solar eclipse.

He traveled to Chester, Illinois -- which is about 20 miles from Carbondale. He gave us a call to talk about the experience.

"We had clear skies, we were really fortunate, skies were clear blue as they appeared. But it was really strange it was, the temperature dropped, as a matter of fact, I had the temperature gauge with me. It went down 10 degrees," said Lindmeier. "The other thing was the crickets were chirping. And it was almost like complete dark. Like the sun had completely set."

