Spectators catch a glimpse of partial eclipse in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- While the path of totality didn't cross over Wisconsin, many in Madison still spent time outside to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

Several spectators gathered at the city's Picnic Point off Lake Mendota to watch a piece of history happen right before their eyes.

Amy Green was visiting from Milwaukee when she watched the partial solar eclipse.

"It's getting a little darker, getting a little cooler," said Green, as the moon began passing over the sun. "You see the light, but it's kind of like a smokey look."

Despite cloudy weather Monday afternoon, excitement over the eclipse did not go away for Green and her friend, Lexi Stevens.

"It's pretty cool, I'm like an astronomy nerd, I need to see this even if it's only 80 percent [covered]," said Stevens.

Another spectator, Michael Gould spent his lunch break from work to view the eclipse.

"I wanted to see the atmosphere change and that was even more important to me to watch it go dark and get some wind and see what's going on with the birds and everything else," said Gould.

Also taking a break from work, John Puckett used his camera phone to capture the moment.

"Of all the the things going on in the world right now this has kind of all brought us together," said Puckett.

As the first Solar Eclipse visible in the US mainland since 1979 passes over into the history books, Green and Stevens say they plan to travel towards the path of totality during the next eclipse.

"We got a whole life ahead of us, we'll see it again," said Green.

The next Solar Eclipse visible in the United States will be on April 8th, 2024.