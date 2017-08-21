Motorcyclist in critical condition, woman arrested following cra - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Motorcyclist in critical condition, woman arrested following crash in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and remains in critical condition after a crash Friday in Madison.

Madison police say it happened at 9:47 p.m. Friday night. The 23-year-old motorcyclist was driving when he collided with a car that was turning left from outbound E. Washington Ave. onto Melvin Court.

The car's driver, 31-year-old Lily Garcia, was arrested for operating while intoxicated and causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. She told officers she thought she had time to make the turn, which turned out not to be the case.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.