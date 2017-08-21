Motorcyclist in critical condition, woman arrested following crash in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and remains in critical condition after a crash Friday in Madison.

Madison police say it happened at 9:47 p.m. Friday night. The 23-year-old motorcyclist was driving when he collided with a car that was turning left from outbound E. Washington Ave. onto Melvin Court.

The car's driver, 31-year-old Lily Garcia, was arrested for operating while intoxicated and causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. She told officers she thought she had time to make the turn, which turned out not to be the case.