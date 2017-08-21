4-year-old dies after being struck by horse drawn wagon in Marqu - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

4-year-old dies after being struck by horse drawn wagon in Marquette County

TOWN OF BUFFALO (WKOW) -- Authorities in Marquette County say a 4-year-old died Monday morning in the Town of Buffalo.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office says around 11:15 a.m. they received a call of an injured child in the Town of Buffalo. First responders found a 4-year-old suffering from injuries when a horse drawn wagon she was near lunged backwards, causing severe injuries.

She was later pronounced deceased by the Marquette County Coroner.

No other information has been released.

