West Towne Mall in spotlight again after teen actor and his family are escorted out

MADISON (WKOW) --- The removal of a local, prominent teen actor and his family from West Towne Mall shines a brighter spotlight on an already controversial mall curfew.

A trip to that mall turned ugly Saturday for Dorecia Carr and her family after they were escorted out of the building.

“We came to the mall because my son, the 3-year-old, really, really want to play in the Playland,” Carr said.

She said it started after two of her children wanted to go shopping after mall curfew hours.

“So they started walking towards forever 21,” she said.

But mall security told them they had to be accompanied by an adult.

“And they said OK and came back to where I was sitting in the Playland,” she said.

Carr was with her kids -- including 14-year-old AJ Carr, an actor with TV credits and a starring role in Showtime's planned series, "The Chi". She says the problem started when they went to greet her sister who had just arrived.

“My 12-year-old daughter says, 'Mama, I think we're in trouble.' And I’m like, 'Why? Why would you be in any type of trouble?' She's like, 'They're pointing at us. The guards are pointing at us right now,'” Carr said.

Video the Carr family shot shows the mall's security director saying they were kicked out because the children were not in direct contact with an adult.

“There was kids that were under the age of 18 that were not with an adult,” the mall security director said in the cell phone video.

“So, where were the kids and where was my sister? Was she in the vicinity?” asked Carr's sister Lavondra Ballard, who shot the video.

“And they have to be in contact with each other,” the mall security director said.

“The security guard just explained to him that I’m their mother. I don't understand why he asked me that again,” Carr said.

I asked Carr if she thought there was a chance mall security may have thought she was not an adult because of her youthful look?

“Maybe I look young. So I said those are my children,” Carr responded.

She feels they were singled out.

“Black kids are being targeted. And I’m saying that because we literally witnessed white kids walk past the security and go shop or whatever they were doing and they didn't get stopped.”

Madison police officers escorted the family from the mall. Chief Mike Koval emailed the family, acknowledging AJ's leadership in the community and saying in part:

“The reports in this matter are still in the system and are being processed for typing. It would not be appropriate for me to come to any conclusions or have any sidebar conversations with anyone until such time as the reports are produced and the video from West Towne Mall cameras have been processed. I think that it is important to have all of the facts rather than react to a unilateral declaration that mall security, aided and abetted by MPD, did something “wrong.””

West Towne management sent an email statement to 27 News saying:

"We have reviewed the incident with our security staff and determined that all proper policies and procedures were followed. In addition, the staff remained professional and courteous throughout their interactions with these individuals."

Carr hopes West Towne Mall management will reconsider the teen curfew and review its implementation.

Click here to review the Youth Escort Policy at West Towne Mall.