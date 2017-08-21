Woman charged with stealing elderly person's health care payment - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman charged with stealing elderly person's health care payments

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- A New Glarus woman is now charged with stealing thousands of dollars meant for an elderly person's health care payments.    
    Mary Way faces six felonies.
    The New Glarus police department says Way had power of attorney over the victim, and was taking the victim's money for things like her own mortgage or utility payments instead of using it for the victim's health care payments.

