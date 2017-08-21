Local start-ups land in the "Pressure Chamber" - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local start-ups land in the "Pressure Chamber"

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some of the Madison area's newest  and most innovative companies are competing for a chance to pitch  their  business to Silicon Valley.
    Monday night was the 'Pressure Chamber'.
    The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce organized this Shark Tank-like event at the Overture Center for local start-ups looking to make it to the next level.
     "New ways to think about business cards, new ways to think about speech therapy, new ways to think  about how servers run.  All of it is cutting edge, but some of it is the acceleration and  remaking of old-line industries," said chamber president  Zach Brandon.
     A panel of regional investors, business executives and a live audience combined to pick the winner: DotCom Therapy, which answers the shortage of speech-language pathologists by providing therapy services to children across the country and around the world through live videoconferencing.
    The company gets an all-expenses paid spot on the Madison-area start-up delegation to San Francisco this October for meetings with top Silicon Valley investment firms.

