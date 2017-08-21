Officer-involved shooting in Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE (WKOW) -- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Columbia County.



The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News the shooting happened in Pardeeville Monday night. Authorities say it started as a call for someone who was suicidal and then turned into an active shooter situation.

Officials could not say how many people were shot, who they were, or the extent of their injuries at this time, but they say the situation is contained at this point.



Attorney General Brad Schimel tweeted Monday night the Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the officer-involved death in Columbia County. The agency is also responding to another officer-involved shooting in Kewanee County.

We'll bring you updates on this story as they come in.