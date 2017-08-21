Belleville opens season by honoring fallen teammate - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Belleville opens season by honoring fallen teammate

Posted: Updated:
BELLEVILLE (WKOW) -

The Belleville Wildcats opened their season with a win last week, but they did so without one of their senior captains, Eric O'Connor. He died in an ATV accident in July. The team now triumphs over tragedy in his honor.

As fast as O'Connor's accident happened, news of it spread even faster in the small community.

"I found out through some friends. I couldn't believe it to be honest. Said fellow senior, and Wildcat wide receiver Drew Shrader. "Then I went and told my mom that I just got to go be with some people."

The people Shrader chose to be with, were his teammates. The same teammates that carried O'Connor's No. 56 jersey onto the field with them last week for their season opening game.

"We want to honor his life and the impact he made on our lives." Said Belleville's head football coach Chase Ritter. "He was such a great kid and made an impact on so many lives I coached him for four years and he changed the way I coach and my outlook on things because he was a kid that just loved the game."

The Wildcats won their season opener 41-6. As the season rolls on, with it's highs and lows of a season, the Wildcats remain thankful.

"When it all comes down to it, everyone comes together. When something tragic happens it's nice to be in a small town." Said Belleville senior, wide receiver Dalton Fahey.

Belleville will host Boscobel this Friday at 7 p.m.

