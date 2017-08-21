Police, community members clash over ticketing in Clinton

CLINTON (WKOW) -- There are growing frustrations among business owners and citizens in Clinton regarding it's police department.

Many say officers are harassing and pulling people over too often.

It's why they held a meeting Monday at the local high school.

No questions were answered by the board, but that didn't hold anyone back from speaking out.

It was standing room only inside as different community members took their turn at the mic.

The issue at hand -- business owners say Clinton police are pulling so many people over, that they've seen a drop in business.

Some owners say they've had customers tell them, they aren't coming back through Clinton because officers are pulling them over for minor violations.

Bu,t others argue the police in this village are just doing their job to keep the community safe.

Steve Bailey owns an antique shop in Clinton. He says, "I can guarantee you my customers are gone. 95%. I sit out front of my building day after day like a gypsy hoping somebody gets lost or comes through Clinton and wants to shop."



Officer Mike Roofer says, "If they're not doing anything wrong then they shouldn't be afraid to drive in our village. And if they are doing something wrong, I want them to stay out because I want this village to be safe."

A village board member says the debate started when local bar owners complained that their patrons were being pulled over after they left and getting DUIs.

But many in this meeting said, it's not a drunk driving issue, it's a policing issue.

The village board s asking if anyone in Clinton has a problem to make a report or schedule a time to meet with a board member.