Police, community members clash over ticketing in Clinton - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police, community members clash over ticketing in Clinton

Posted: Updated:

CLINTON (WKOW) -- There are growing frustrations among business owners and citizens in Clinton regarding it's police department.

Many say officers are harassing and pulling people over too often.

It's why they held a meeting Monday at the local high school.

No questions were answered by the board, but that didn't hold anyone back from speaking out.

It was standing room only inside as different community members took their turn at the mic.

The issue at hand -- business owners say Clinton police are pulling so many people over, that they've seen a drop in business.

Some owners say they've had customers tell them, they aren't coming back through Clinton because officers are pulling them over for minor violations.

Bu,t others argue the police in this village are just doing their job to keep the community safe.

Steve Bailey owns an antique shop in Clinton. He says, "I can guarantee you my customers are gone. 95%. I sit out front of my building day after day like a gypsy hoping somebody gets lost or comes through Clinton and wants to shop."

Officer Mike Roofer says, "If they're not doing anything wrong then they shouldn't be afraid to drive in our village.  And if they are doing something wrong, I want them to stay out because I want this village to be safe."

A village board member says the debate started when local bar owners complained that their patrons were being pulled over after they left and getting DUIs.

But many in this meeting said, it's not a drunk driving issue, it's a policing issue.

The village board s asking if anyone in Clinton has a problem to make a report or schedule a time to meet with a board member.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.