Bus video shows aftermath of Madison hit & run

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man is seeking answers, as he recovers from being hit by a car that drove away.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on August 10th. A Madison Metro bus maintenance worker came across the scene just before an ambulance arrived, providing video of the aftermath.

Andrew Kasten was walking across E. Washington Avenue at Baldwin Street when a dark-colored SUV slammed into him. He has a bad concussion, road rash and bruised organs, but somehow he survived being thrown 30 feet, according to police.

Now, he just wants to know who hit him. He's been calling area businesses looking for surveillance video that may show the hit, but nothing's turned up but the bus video, leaving him frustrated.

"They didn't stop, so we're not going to get any of the answers that we kind of need here, and it makes it kind of worse that now someone is out there that wouldn't stop for an accident," Kasten told 27 News.

Police say they haven't gotten any new tips in the case. If you know anything, you should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.