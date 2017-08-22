Chancellor Blank orders study of history of KKK at UW-Madison

Here's a list of viewing times for the partial solar eclipse in southern Wisconsin.More >>
Here's a list of viewing times for the partial solar eclipse in southern Wisconsin.More >>
MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- The Great American Solar Eclipse is happening on Monday, August 21st.More >>
MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- The Great American Solar Eclipse is happening on Monday, August 21st.More >>
A 55-year-old man was arrested after police say he led officers on a chase.More >>
A 55-year-old man was arrested after police say he led officers on a chase.More >>
Homeowners who were evacuated after a gas leak in the 4300 block of Crawford Drive in Madison were allowed back into their homes about five hours after the leak was detected.More >>
Homeowners who were evacuated after a gas leak in the 4300 block of Crawford Drive in Madison were allowed back into their homes about five hours after the leak was detected.More >>
Authorities in Janesville now have a special cheat sheet to keep closer tabs on known criminals.More >>
Authorities in Janesville now have a special cheat sheet to keep closer tabs on known criminals.More >>
Homeowners who were evacuated after a gas leak in the 4300 block of Crawford Drive in Madison were allowed back into their homes about five hours after the leak was detected.More >>
Homeowners who were evacuated after a gas leak in the 4300 block of Crawford Drive in Madison were allowed back into their homes about five hours after the leak was detected.More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin Monday defended his reasons for directing the removal of Confederate war memorials from Forest Hills Cemetery. One memorial already had been removed when Soglin made the original announcement Aug. 17, 2017More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin Monday defended his reasons for directing the removal of Confederate war memorials from Forest Hills Cemetery. One memorial already had been removed when Soglin made the original announcement Aug. 17, 2017.More >>
While the path of totality didn't cross over Wisconsin, many in Madison still spent time outside to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.More >>
While the path of totality didn't cross over Wisconsin, many in Madison still spent time outside to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.More >>
A former Wisconsin Army National Guardsman who served in Afghanistan said putting more U.S. troops there could have limited benefits.More >>
A former Wisconsin Army National Guardsman who served in Afghanistan said putting more U.S. troops there could have limited benefits.More >>
On Sunday, Madison residents came out to celebrate food, arts, and public parks at the first annual Makeshift Festival.More >>
On Sunday, Madison residents came out to celebrate food, arts, and public parks at the first annual Makeshift Festival.More >>
Unlike most every other city in the country that hosts their Gay Pride Month in June, Madison's recognition of the LBGTQ community takes place in August.More >>
Unlike most every other city in the country that hosts their Gay Pride Month in June, Madison's recognition of the LBGTQ community takes place in August.More >>
An historic building in Door County is likely destroyed after a fire that firefighters spent all of Sunday battling at a brew pub.More >>
An historic building in Door County is likely destroyed after a fire that firefighters spent all of Sunday battling at a brew pub.More >>
People came out Sunday to support veterans and first responders, to raise awareness about how both can suffer from PTSD and suicide.More >>
People came out Sunday to support veterans and first responders, to raise awareness about how both can suffer from PTSD and suicide.More >>
A group of local elementary students are going on the trip of a lifetime to see the solar eclipse on Monday.More >>
A group of local elementary students are going on the trip of a lifetime to see the solar eclipse on Monday.More >>