Just Between Friends 'Back to School' Sale this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Families looking for great deals on children's clothing, shoes, toys, games and other items are in luck this weekend as the "Just Between Friends" resale returns to the Alliant Energy Center.

On Tuesday, Terri Anderson stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the upcoming event.

Just Between Friends "Back-to-School" Sales runs August 25-27 at Alliant's Exhibition Hall D. It's billed as the nation's largest maternity and children's consignment sales event franchise.

The event is open to anyone and features maternity supplies, infant equipment, nursery furniture, baby and kids' clothing, shoes, toys, games, books and DVDs.

Click here for more information.