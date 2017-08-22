TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of U.S. 151 blocked in Columbia Co. - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of U.S. 151 blocked in Columbia Co.

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Part of U.S. 151 is blocked because of a crash.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News a vehicle rolled over in the northbound lanes at Exit 114. That's near Weiner Road and State Highway 73. There are no injuries.

The right lane of northbound U.S. 151 is closed right now. Authorities anticipate it will open within an hour.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.