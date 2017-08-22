TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of U.S. 151 blocked in Columbia Co.

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Part of U.S. 151 is blocked because of a crash.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News a vehicle rolled over in the northbound lanes at Exit 114. That's near Weiner Road and State Highway 73. There are no injuries.

The right lane of northbound U.S. 151 is closed right now. Authorities anticipate it will open within an hour.