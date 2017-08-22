Melinda's Garden: Tips for composting success

MADISON (WKOW) -- You can have valuable soil additive for your garden using landscape trimmings, fall leaves, and kitchen scraps.



Gardening expert Melinda Myers says you should not add meat, dairy, or fat and bones. Those things can attract rodents. Also, leave out invasive plants, perennial weeds, and those gone to seed.



You can start an 8 to 10 inch layer of mixed plant debris, top with an inch of compost or garden soil and sprinkle some organic fertilizer. Repeat until the pile is at least three feet tall and wide. Put a simple wire frame around the pile.



