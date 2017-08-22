Tuesday: United Way's Seasons of Caring Kickoff

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Tuesday, August 22, United Way of Dane County kicks off its 2017 Seasons of Caring. It goes on at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond at Warner Park.



The event showcases volunteer projects across the county. United Way of Dane County says there is dinner and family-friendly activities.



The Seasons of Caring kickoff begins at 4 p.m. and goes until 6:30 p.m.



You can learn more about volunteer projects on United Way of Dane County's website.