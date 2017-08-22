United Way launches Seasons of Caring

UPDATE (WKOW) -- On Tuesday, United Way of Dane County kicked off its 2017 Seasons of Caring campaign at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond.

The kickoff event announced United Way's new approach to its traditional fundraising campaign. More than 900 people were expected to attend the event, making it one of the biggest volunteer events in Dane County, in one place at one time.

"There actually are solutions to create change in people's lives," said United Way CEO and President Renee Moe. "We want to people to get engaged through volunteering, through knowing the issues, and through getting involved, and how do we make that as easy as possible?"

United Way says giving, advocating and volunteering are the focuses of the 2017 campaign. In turn, United Way says it will focus on addressing poverty, education, financial stability, and health.

The Community Kickoff event featured several on site volunteer projects, dinner provided by the Mallards, free t-shirts and family-friendly activities.

