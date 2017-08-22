United Way launches Seasons of Caring - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

United Way launches Seasons of Caring

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (WKOW) -- On Tuesday, United Way of Dane County kicked off its 2017 Seasons of Caring campaign at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond.

The kickoff event announced United Way's new approach to its traditional fundraising campaign. More than 900 people were expected to attend the event, making it one of the biggest volunteer events in Dane County, in one place at one time.

"There actually are solutions to create change in people's lives," said United Way CEO and President Renee Moe. "We want to people to get engaged through volunteering, through knowing the issues, and through getting involved, and how do we make that as easy as possible?"

United Way says giving, advocating and volunteering are the focuses of the 2017 campaign. In turn, United Way says it will focus on addressing poverty, education, financial stability, and health.

The Community Kickoff event featured several on site volunteer projects, dinner provided by the Mallards, free t-shirts and  family-friendly activities.

*****

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Tuesday, August 22, United Way of Dane County kicks off its 2017 Seasons of Caring.  It goes on at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond at Warner Park.

The event showcases volunteer projects across the county.  United Way of Dane County says there is dinner and family-friendly activities.

The Seasons of Caring kickoff begins at 4 p.m. and goes until 6:30 p.m.

You can learn more about volunteer projects on United Way of Dane County's website.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.