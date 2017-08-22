Public meeting Tuesday about three-year construction on I-39/90 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Public meeting Tuesday about three-year construction on I-39/90 in Rock Co.

Posted: Updated:

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A public meeting Tuesday evening can give you a better idea of construction on I-39/90 in Rock County.

Construction between Hart Road and U.S. 14 interchange starts this fall and will last until spring 2020.

The Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Tuesday to discuss the changes. The meeting is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 at the Holiday Inn Express on Wellington Place in Janesville. There's a presentation at 5:15.

Business owners have a separate meeting before the public one.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.