Public meeting Tuesday about three-year construction on I-39/90 in Rock Co.

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A public meeting Tuesday evening can give you a better idea of construction on I-39/90 in Rock County.

Construction between Hart Road and U.S. 14 interchange starts this fall and will last until spring 2020.

The Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Tuesday to discuss the changes. The meeting is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 at the Holiday Inn Express on Wellington Place in Janesville. There's a presentation at 5:15.

Business owners have a separate meeting before the public one.