Service dog still on the loose after being lost following crash

LYNDON STATION (WKOW) -- After a week on the loose, searchers still have had no luck in finding a service dog that ran off after its owners’ car crashed Aug. 15, 2017 near Lyndon Station.

The dog, Kevin, has been spotted in the area along I-90/94, but has evaded rescuers.

Blaze Gottschalk of Minneapolis, Kevin’s owner, says he blacked out just prior to the crash, and when he awoke, swerved to miss a line of stopped cars, according to a post on a Gofundme.com page set up after the crash.

Kevin is a service dog in training provided to Gottschalk by Dana Daniels, owner of Aurum Canine Services based out of Rosemount, Minnesota.

Rescue teams have been out in the area near I-90/94 and have seen Kevin running along the highway dragging his leash.

Gottschalk has returned home but says volunteers still are on the lookout for his dog.

For safety reasons, he cautions people not to stop on the Interstate if they see Kevin, but to contact local law enforcement.

JUNEAU CO SHERIFF'S DEPT (608) 847-5649

WISCONSIN STATE PATROL (608) 374-0513

There also is a Facebook page to coordinate rescue efforts, called "Bring Kevin Home."