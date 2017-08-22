Campus move-in week set to begin, road closures planned

MADISON (UW NEWS) -- Numerous campus area streets will be closed to accommodate the more than 7,500 University of Wisconsin–Madison students who will be moving into university residence halls. The big move-in days are Saturday, Aug. 26; Tuesday, Aug. 29; Wednesday, Aug. 30; and Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Students are welcome to move in anytime after 8 a.m. on their assigned move-in day.

Traffic around all residence halls will be extremely busy on these days, and all lots near residence halls will be used for temporary unloading during move-in. University staff will be on hand to help direct traffic. Motorists should be aware of this additional congestion and expect some delays, including the following changes to traffic flow:

—Observatory Drive from Charter Street to Babcock Drive will be restricted to primarily move-in traffic and will be one-way west.

—Elm Drive north from Observatory Drive will be restricted to primarily move-in traffic and will be one-way north.

—Lake Street between Johnson Street and Dayton Street will be restricted to primarily move-in traffic and will be one-way north.

—Frances Street south of Dayton Street will be closed to traffic.

—Dayton Street from Frances Street to Park Street will be closed to thru traffic. Access will be restricted to primarily move-in traffic and will be one-way west.

Additional information and maps of parking/unloading areas during move-in can be found on the Division of University Housing’s website.