Badgers football announces series with UCLA

The Badgers football team has not shied away from playing some major non-conference opponents in recent years. That trend will continue well into the future. Wisconsin announcing a home-and-home series with UCLA in 2029-2030.More >>
The Belleville Wildcats opened their season with a win last week, but they did so without one of their senior captains, Eric O'Connor. He died in an ATV accident in July. The team now triumphs over tragedy in his honor.More >>
The Badgers will be starting the season without one of their top returning goalies. The Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL announced Monday they have acquired Matt Jurusik from the Bloomington Thunder and that Jurusik plans to play with Sioux City for the 2017-18 season.More >>
Jesus Aguilar homered twice, Chase Anderson won in his return from the disabled list and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Sunday for their sixth victory in seven games.More >>
Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone returns for another junior season after receiving a medical hardship wavier after missing 11 games last season from a back injury.More >>
Pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar connected for a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 Saturday night for their fifth win in six games. It was 3-all when Greg Holland (2-4) hit Keon Broxton with an 0-2 pitch with one out in the ninth. Aguilar hit his 12th homer, and Milwaukee added another run as Eric Thames walked, stole second and Neil Walker's RBI single chased Holland. Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers. DJ L...More >>
It's tough enough for Wisconsin to replace play makers after they graduate, but the Badgers are also no stranger to replacing because of injury - especially at linebacker. A few guys from the inside unit say they know they need to step up after losing senior ILB Jack Cichy. The defense was dealt the blow last week that Cichy would miss the entire 2017 football season because of a torn ACL. [Injuries] happen a lot in football and guys go down, and we've been just...More >>
