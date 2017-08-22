Badgers football announces series with UCLA

The Badgers football team has not shied away from playing some major non-conference opponents in recent years. That trend will continue well into the future. Wisconsin announcing a home-and-home series with UCLA in 2029-2030.

“UCLA is one of the premier programs in college football,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said in a statement. “We had some memorable bowl games when I was on the sidelines but this is a great opportunity for us to play them at Camp Randall. Non-conference scheduling is always a challenge but the folks at UCLA have been great to deal with and we look forward to the series.”

The team will meet at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Sept. 15, 2029 and at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 7, 2030.

Wisconsin has played UCLA 11 times. The Bruins hold a 7-4 advantage in the series. However, the Badgers have won the previous three meetings. All three of those matchups were in bowl games. The last regular-season meeting was in 1982.