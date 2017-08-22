WPPA reacts to fatal Pardeeville officer involved shooting

PARDEEVILLE (WKOW) -- State officials are now leading the investigation into a deadly officer involved shooting in Columbia County, last night.

It happened at a home in Pardeeville. The deputy who fired the fatal shot is on paid administrative leave.

It all started with a domestic disturbance at the home but quickly escalated into much more.

"It appears the officers knew going in that this individual made threats to shoot and kill anyone, including responding officer who might respond to that situation," WPPA Executive Director Jim Palmer said.

"This situation really highlights the danger officers face and certainly a harrowing situation for these officers," he added.

Palmer says the officers involved in the shooting are cooperating with the investigation.

"They're doing as well as anyone can imagine in their position, it's an extraordinarily anxious time for them and their families," Palmer said.