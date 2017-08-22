Despite Gov. Walker's claims, legislative leaders say there's no state budget deal

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican state legislative leaders indicated Tuesday afternoon Gov. Scott Walker may have jumped the gun when he announced they had come to an "agreement in principle" on the 2017-19 budget.

After an event at UW Hospital Tuesday morning, Gov. Walker said both Senate and Assembly Republicans had made concessions to finally get a state budget passed, which is now almost two months past due.

But according to the Associated Press, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) threw cold water on the claim, saying the two sides were still exchanging ideas.

One idea involves the personal property tax businesses pay on their equipment.

Gov. Walker said the talk is now about simply reducing that tax, and not repealing it.

Meanwhile, the governor said borrowing for major road repairs and improvements will end up being much lower than he originally proposed - perhaps down to just $400 million - in an attempt to appease Assembly Republicans.

"They wanted it lower, so, it'll be closer to where the Assembly wanted in the final version," said Gov. Walker. "And at the same time, obviously the special session legislation has the action moving forward on I-94."

That special session legislation referred to by Gov. Walker is the Foxconn incentive package, which includes $252 million in contingency bonding to finish the portion of I-94 that runs through Racine and Kenosha.

It's unknown whether a reduced level of borrowing could delay local road projects, such as the I-39/90 or Verona Road improvements.