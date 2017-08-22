Waunakee farm highlighted by Clean Lakes Alliance tour for turni - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Waunakee farm highlighted by Clean Lakes Alliance tour for turning manure into compost

Posted: Updated:

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- The Clean Lakes Alliance is working together with local farmers to highlight what's being done to keep the phosphorus levels down in Dane County lakes.

Co-founder of Yahara Pride Farms and Alliance Board Member Jeff Endres is doing at his farm near Waunakee.

The goal of the Clean Lakes Alliance farm tour is to bridge the gap between urban and rural communities.

"The bigger farms are doing a lot to protect water quality," said James Tye, Executive Director of Clean Lakes Alliance. "Such as buffer strips, cover crops during the winter, changing how they spread manure on the land, all these things are helping reduce the amount of phosphorus going into the lakes." 

Endres' Berryridge Farms started composting 3 years ago and now composts 20% of manure produced on farm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.