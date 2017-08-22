Waunakee farm highlighted by Clean Lakes Alliance tour for turning manure into compost

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- The Clean Lakes Alliance is working together with local farmers to highlight what's being done to keep the phosphorus levels down in Dane County lakes.



Co-founder of Yahara Pride Farms and Alliance Board Member Jeff Endres is doing at his farm near Waunakee.



The goal of the Clean Lakes Alliance farm tour is to bridge the gap between urban and rural communities.



"The bigger farms are doing a lot to protect water quality," said James Tye, Executive Director of Clean Lakes Alliance. "Such as buffer strips, cover crops during the winter, changing how they spread manure on the land, all these things are helping reduce the amount of phosphorus going into the lakes."



Endres' Berryridge Farms started composting 3 years ago and now composts 20% of manure produced on farm.