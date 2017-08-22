Man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Kewaunee County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Kewaunee County

TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (AP) -- A man has been shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Kewaunee County.

Sheriff Matt Joski says the incident happened about 8 p.m. Monday in the Town of Franklin. He didn't immediately release details, but said the deputy was not injured and there's no threat to the public.

Wisconsin's Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident.

Neither the deputy nor the man who was shot was immediately identified.

