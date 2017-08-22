Green Bay police captain, secretary sickened by envelope - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Green Bay police captain, secretary sickened by envelope

Posted: Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- A Green Bay police captain and a secretary were taken to a hospital when they became sickened after opening a mailed envelope.

Police Chief Andrew Smith says the police station was evacuated Monday afternoon and the heating and air conditioning system was shut down while the fire department investigated.

The envelope was removed from a second-floor office about 6 p.m. and turned over to the FBI for testing.

Smith says the captain and the secretary complained of dizziness, nausea and weakness in their extremities. Both were released from the hospital Monday evening.

The police department returned to regular operations about 7 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.