Madison man accused of fatally stabbing his partner will head to trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man who police say confessed to stabbing and killing his partner will head to trial.

27-year-old Ronald Redeaux was arrested in June after the body of his roommate and partner, 52-year-old Gerald Moore, was found at their apartment on West Badger Road. Redeaux has been charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of Moore.

During a preliminary hearing for Redeaux on Tuesday, a Madison police detective described the grisly crime scene.

"I think it'd be safe to say there were over 100 stab wounds on incise wounds on the decedent," said Detective Caleb Johnson.

Detective Johnson said during the hearing that Redeaux confessed to stabbing Moore with multiple items.

At the end of the hearing, a Dane County Judge found probable cause to bind Redeaux over for trial. No date for the trial has been set.