Family pleas to President Trump for help to find missing daughter

CHAMPAIGN, IL (WKOW) -- The family of a University of Illinois scholar who disappeared in June is asking the president to help them find their daughter.

` Yingying Zhang, a visiting scholar from China, vanished on June 9.

28 year old Brendt Christensen, a UW-Madison grad, pleaded not guilty in July to one count of kidnapping in connection with Zhang's disappearance.

He was a student at UW-Madison from 2009 to 2013, earning Bachelor of Science degrees in both Physics and Mathematics.

Her boyfriend says her family believes the investigation is taking too long.

"At present, we still do not know much about the investigation because of the way the FBI works. We totally understand and respect their way, but for us it seams this journey is too long and we don't know where we are, and we don't know when we can get to the end," said Xiaolin Hou.

Zhang was last seen at a bus stop on the University of Illinois campus.

Investigators say they believe the 26 year old is dead even though her body has not been found.

The family wrote a letter to President Trump asking that he direct law enforcement resources towards finding their daughter.

They said they will not leave the U.S. until she is found, alive or dead.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page in collaboration with the University of Illinois to raise money for the family's living and traveling expenses as well as attorney and investigative fees.