Roelke hits 50 years coaching football in DeForest

If you have been to a football practice in DeForest in the last 50 years, there is a good chance Jerry Roelke was there. The long time coach enters his 50th season with the program.

Roelke became the head football coach in DeForest in 1968. Eight conference championships and a state title in 1982 with runner up finishes in 1980 and 1981 was the final tally for Roelke after 32 years. He stepped down as the head coach in 1999. A former player of his and coach on his coaching staff at that time, Mike Minick took over in 2000 and has been the head coach for the Norskies ever since.

"He wanted the best for you." Said Minick. "He got the best out of you through positive support."

DeForest honored Roelke last week with the kick off of their 2017 season and his 50th. Former players from over the past five decades were on hand for the pregame ceremony.

"The one guy had come from up by the Green Bay area." Roelke said. "He was the center in 1968. Another one that was a former assistant after being a player, he drove all the way from south of Nashville Tennessee."

50 years and still counting with the DeForest football program, and Roelke doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"The end date is when Mike says 'hey, we got it covered.' When Coach Minick says we got it covered then that will be it."

DeForest is at Monroe this Friday (August 25) at 7 p.m.



