Roelke hits 50 years coaching football in DeForest

The Badgers football team has not shied away from playing some major non-conference opponents in recent years. That trend will continue well into the future. Wisconsin announcing a home-and-home series with UCLA in 2029-2030.More >>
The Badgers will be starting the season without one of their top returning goalies. The Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL announced Monday they have acquired Matt Jurusik from the Bloomington Thunder and that Jurusik plans to play with Sioux City for the 2017-18 season.More >>
Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone returns for another junior season after receiving a medical hardship wavier after missing 11 games last season from a back injury.More >>
It's tough enough for Wisconsin to replace play makers after they graduate, but the Badgers are also no stranger to replacing because of injury - especially at linebacker. A few guys from the inside unit say they know they need to step up after losing senior ILB Jack Cichy. The defense was dealt the blow last week that Cichy would miss the entire 2017 football season because of a torn ACL. [Injuries] happen a lot in football and guys go down, and we've been just...More >>
