Madison youth to showcase concert focused on stopping gun violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- About 20 Madison kids will get together for a performance focused on stopping the gun violence in the city.

Members of the Madison Inspirational Youth Choir have been practicing for months leading up to the event. They chose the topic themselves after the deadly violence this year.

"They see things going on, they see things on the news and they're angry. They're hurt, they're scared and so, they decided to bring awareness by doing this concert," said Dr. Jasmine Zapata who is a co-director of the choir.

The "Youth United To Stop The Violence" concert will be held tomorrow night from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the Meadowood Neighborhood Center. There will be singing, poetry and rap. It's free to the public.

Organizers say the performance will show kids they have a voice in solving the city's issues, too.