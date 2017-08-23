Radiothon aims to raise school supplies for local children

MADISON (WKOW) -- As kids go back to school in the area, some are wanting to make sure they have all the supplies they need. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is partnering with 94.1 JJO Radio station for a 24 hour radiothon.

It started Tuesday morning and will last until Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Organizers are hoping to collect 3,000 backpacks and enough feminine hygiene products for 15 area schools.

"I think it's important to pay it forward to young student and try to do whatever I can to help out, even if I don't have children, to make sure that kids going off to school have a good start to the school year," said Bridget Maniaci.

The supplies raised will be handed out to the schools on Saturday.

The radiothon is also trying to raise $10,000 for local organizations. Anyone can drop off supplies at 730 Rayovac Drive in Madison.