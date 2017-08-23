Join the family fun at Taste of Portage Market Fair

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Bring your appetite and get ready to fill your stomach with samples of great food from our local restaurants and non-profit groups at the Annual Taste of Portage.

On Wednesday, Marianne Hanson with the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin next Wednesday to talk about the event.

Local restaurants and non-profits set up booths and offer delicious samples of their food. Everything is $4 and under to make it reasonable for people and give them a chance to try a variety of foods.

Car enthusiasts will want to spend all day Saturday admiring the vehicles at the car and truck show. Live music will be featured on two different stages with Best Practice, Universal Sound, Red Hot Horn Dawgs and Dixieland Jazz

This a family-friendly event. Bring the kids and they can enjoy the face painting, balloon magician, pedal pull and so much more.

