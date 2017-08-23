Madison man arrested for pulling knife on store employee after s - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man arrested for pulling knife on store employee after stealing bag of chips

Steven Branch/Dane Co. Jail Steven Branch/Dane Co. Jail

MADISON (WKOW) --  A Madison man is arrested after police say he threatened someone with a knife while trying to steal a bag of chips.

The robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at a convenience store in the 2700 block of E. Washington Avenue. Store employees say a man took a bag of chips and went to leave without paying for them. When an employee tried to stop him, the man took out a knife and "made stabbing motions towards the employee."

The suspect, identified as Steven D. Branch, 33 of Madison, ran away but was later found by officers and arrested. Branch faces charges of Armed Robbery and Recklessly Endangering Safety.

